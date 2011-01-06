CPB grants to fund mobile DTV for 20 public broadcasters

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) in mid-December 2010 said it will provide funding for TV stations in 20 markets to begin delivering mobile digital television (DTV) programming by the end of this year.

The CPB will provide more than $2 million in grants so stations can buy and install the mobile DTV equipment needed to broadcast public television programming to mobile and handheld devices.

In announcing the grants, the CPB said it expects to offer a second round of grant funding this year for additional public stations to deploy mobile DTV.