CPB, APTS Address Trump’s 2018 Budget Proposal

WASHINGTON—The White House released President Trump’s proposed 2018 budget on Tuesday and once again it looks to eliminate funding for the Corporation of Public Broadcasting. The proposed budget would rescind all FY 2019 funding for public media ($445 million) and all but $30.45 million in FY 2018, which would reportedly be designated for shutting down CPB’s operations.

Patricia Harrison, president and CEO of the CPB issued a statement about the proposed budget:

“American public media, unlike any public media service in the world, is made possible through a strong public private partnership. Federal funding is the foundation of that partnership recognizing the proven benefits delivered to the American people through public media…

“The elimination of federal funding would take away this vital foundation. Local public media stations, beginning with those serving rural communities and small towns, would cease to exist. Ultimately what would also cease to exist is high-quality commercial free early childhood content focused on educating our youngest citizens, and access to lifelong learning for all.

“We will continue to raise awareness in Congress and the Administration about the vital role federal funding plays in supporting local public media stations and the valued content and services they provide.”

America’s Public Television Stations’ President and CEO Patrick Butler also issued a statement in response to the budget:

“America’s Public Television Stations are disappointed in President Trump’s FY 2018 budget proposal recommending the elimination of federal funding for public media. We are grateful that the Congress approved full funding for public broadcasting in its FY 2017 omnibus appropriations bill a few weeks ago, and we are hopeful that Congress will continue this funding in Fiscal Year 2018 and beyond.

“We will continue to make our case to the White House that federal funding is essential to local public television stations’ ability to pursue their public service missions of education, public safety and civic leadership, and to provide these services to everyone, everywhere, every day, for free.”