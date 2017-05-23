Trump’s Final Budget Again Tries to Zero Out CPB, NEA

WASHINGTON—Funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts, is still up in the air, as the White House has released its 2018 budget proposal that again attempts to defund both organizations. The White House’s previous proposal that would have zeroed out CPB was denied in Congress’ omnibus spending bill that will last through September. This new proposal is for the 2018 final budget.

TVT’s sister publication, B&C, has the full story.