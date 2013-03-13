Cowles Enters Long-Term Agreement with LiveU

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- LiveU says it has secured a long-term agreement with Cowles Co. to power the company’s ENG operations with its live, video-over-cellular transmission technology. LiveU’s flagship LU70 backpack solution will be deployed at 10 television stations in California and Washington



“KHQ-TV, our NBC affiliate in Spokane, began using LiveU a little over a year ago, giving us the ability to transmit live from places no one else in our market could,” said Neal Boling, KHQ-TV’s executive director of content and operations. “In addition to utilizing this cutting-edge technology for weather, sports and post-game coverage, we’ve dubbed morning show talent Matt Rogers the ‘LiveU Powered Action Cam,’ as he takes suggestions from viewers on where he should broadcast from. One unique example, which we successfully pulled off, was having Matt live on-air while dog-sledding.”



LiveU’s flagship LU70 product is a bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for transmitting up to 1080 HD video.



Cowles Co. owns KHQ-TV in Spokane, Wash., KDNO-TV in Yakima, Wash.; and KNDU-TV in the Tri-Cities, Yakima area, and SWX, a 24/7 local sports and weather channel coveringe Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. Cowles California Media consists of KION-TV in Salinas, Calif., as well as KCOY-TV in Santa Maria, Calif., Telemundo 23, and The Central Coast CW.