Country Network Deploys BroadView
NASHVILLE, TENN.: The Country Network has implemented BroadView’s integrated traffic, programming and sales modules to upgrade its technical infrastructure.
BroadView’s solution for the Country Network puts programming, traffic and sales on the same information infrastructure. The network is able to manage more than 40 affiliates, live web and mobile streams, and multiple IPTV providers (including Roku) with Broadview’s software.
