Consumers Want More Streaming in More Places

SAN ANTONIO—Although streaming Connected TV (CTV) has become a reality for more consumers than ever before, viewers are optimistic about the increasing availability of streaming outside the home environment, according to a new survey.

CTV is defined as a TV that is either directly internet-enabled (eg, smart TVs) or a device connected to a TV to stream content “over the top” of the internet.

The survey by CTV company Vericast of more than 1,000 U.S. adults revealed that while only 26% of respondents have streamed TV during a flight and 36% on long-distance road trips in the past, 50% for each category would do so if device availability and connectivity were not a barrier. Vericast says this presents new advertising opportunities for brands to spread messaging to target audiences on-the-go through CTV. The study also uncovered an interest among consumers to stream TV on public transportation and in taxis/rideshare vehicles.

“Technology advancements like 5G and broader accessibility in transportation like self-driving cars will continue to increase availability of streaming TV options among consumers,” said Michelle Engle, Chief Product Officer at Vericast. “While CTV has been an important marketing channel in recent years, it’s becoming even more critical to omnichannel strategies. With consumers looking to stream more outside of their homes—and new types of connectivity coming into play—brands should evaluate how they’re incorporating CTV into their marketing mix to drive further engagement.”

The study showed a strong desire to stream TV in autonomous vehicles. Consumers anticipate streaming and self-driving vehicles will merge in the future, with many saying if they could stream TV anywhere inside a self-driving vehicle, they would consider doing it through the center console (41%), on the windshield head-up display projection (24%) or other entertainment screens inside the vehicle (24%).

Only 37% said they would not consider streaming TV inside a self-driving vehicle.

CTV vs. traditional TV

Vericast said the survey showed that 75% of consumers currently stream content at home via their television and 41% currently stream via a smartphone. This represents a 5% increase over findings from a Vericast survey conducted in February 2021, when 70% of consumers reported that they were currently using streaming TV services and 68% said they were willing to share data with brands to improve their streaming TV ad experience.

Consumers want targeted marketing while on-the-go

A large majority (78%) of consumers want to receive restaurant recommendations and 70% want hotel recommendations via ads while traveling to a new destination. Consumers who commute to work are most interested in seeing personalized ads, and recommended restaurants and gas stations on their route.