Consumers make 2.7 billion connections to AT&T Wi-Fi Hot Spots in 2012
AT&T released information about Wi-Fi usage on its network Feb. 26 that illustrates the growing importance of Wi-Fi to consumers as they go about their daily lives.
According to AT&T, the number of connections made to the company’s Wi-Fi network more than doubled in 2012 from the previous year to 2.7 billion.
Other key statistics from AT&T include:
- 40 percent more connections made in the fourth quarter of 2012 from mobile smartphone and tablet devices compared to the same quarter the previous year.
- 190 percent increase in mobile data uploads on the AT&T Wi-Fi network quarter-over-quarter.
- Three times more mobile device traffic exchanged on the Wi-Fi network, soaring above 5.2 billion MB in 2012.
"With connectivity to our Wi-Fi network skyrocketing in 2012 by more than 1 billion connections year-over-year, Wi-Fi is a clear factor in mobile use, driving purchase decisions to enriched hospitality, fan and travel experiences," said Josh Goodell, associate VP, AT&T Wi-Fi Services.
