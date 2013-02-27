Consumers make 2.7 billion connections to AT&T Wi-Fi Hot Spots in 2012

AT&T released information about Wi-Fi usage on its network Feb. 26 that illustrates the growing importance of Wi-Fi to consumers as they go about their daily lives.

According to AT&T, the number of connections made to the company’s Wi-Fi network more than doubled in 2012 from the previous year to 2.7 billion.

Other key statistics from AT&T include:

40 percent more connections made in the fourth quarter of 2012 from mobile smartphone and tablet devices compared to the same quarter the previous year.

190 percent increase in mobile data uploads on the AT&T Wi-Fi network quarter-over-quarter.

Three times more mobile device traffic exchanged on the Wi-Fi network, soaring above 5.2 billion MB in 2012.

"With connectivity to our Wi-Fi network skyrocketing in 2012 by more than 1 billion connections year-over-year, Wi-Fi is a clear factor in mobile use, driving purchase decisions to enriched hospitality, fan and travel experiences," said Josh Goodell, associate VP, AT&T Wi-Fi Services.