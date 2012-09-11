Consumers: ‘I want my iTV’

Apple’s connected TV — a much-anticipated, but currently nonexistent television platform — not only will be a hit among consumers but looks to become the dominant television in the market if it ever becomes a reality, according to the findings of a study release Sept. 4 by Quixel Research and TFCInfo.

According to the findings of a nationwide survey taken in June, 88 percent of existing owners of Apple products say they are interested in the so-called iTV, while a remarkably high 80 percent of all current flat-panel TV owners also say they are extremely, very or somewhat interested in purchasing the Apple television if it includes the design, features and usability of other products from the company.

“Our research shows that there’s a major disconnect between current ‘smart’ or Internet-enabled TVs and consumers,” said Tamaryn Pratt, president of Quixel Research. “Despite thousands of available apps, digital content is only being streamed by 50 percent of these owners, on a daily or weekly basis, and more than 80 percent said that this content was being used just for playing movies.”

“However, our research also shows that this scenario would dramatically change if Apple introduces its anticipated iTV. In fact, it could ultimately disrupt the home entertainment industry in the same way the company forever changed the computer, music, mobile phone, tablet, publishing and retail industries.”

Among the findings of the survey:

80 percent of Apple device owners expressed interest in buying a TV with wireless Web connectivity;

73 percent of Apple owners want a TV that provides access to cloud storage features;

67 percent of Apple owners want to sync their TV with other devices;

Apple owners expressed higher interest in these capabilities than non-Apple owners;

80 percent of respondents use a “second screen” while watching TV;

23 percent say they move content from a second-screen device to their primary TV daily.

The nationwide survey of 1169 current and potential flat-screen TV owners was conducted this June.