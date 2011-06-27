Conax to deliver security system to AVG in Vietnam

Vietnamese private pay-TV operator Audio Visual Global is deploying security from Norwegian content protection vendor Conax for its direct-to-home (DTH) satellite and digital terrestrial television services. AVG is the first private firm in Vietnam to be awarded broadcast licenses for digital technology and permission to broadcast television programs nationwide.

AVG has already purchased broadcast rights for sports events as part of its strategy for rapid expansion in Vietnam's fast growing pay-tv markets. With a population approaching 90 million, it currently has 18 million TV households, but of these only around 2.5 million are pay TV, according to the country's national newspaper the Saigon GP Daily. This gives plenty of scope for growth amid rising affluence, and AVG plans to offer up to 80 channels and the advantages of a digital environment to households across the nation, hoping to be the standard bearer for pay-tv services in Vietnam.