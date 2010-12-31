Comprompter installs NewsKing automation in Indonesia

Comprompter, in partnership with Roscor, recently installed a NewsKing newsroom system in the FirstNews headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia. Coupled with a complete upgrade to HD video by Roscor, NewsKing will increase the news programming output and quality throughout Indonesia. FirstNews will be one of the first HD newscasts in Indonesia.

Besides preparing and producing news, NewsKing will generate graphics directly from the scripts using a Compix CG controlled by the NewsCast automation system.