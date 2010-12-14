Commercial drivers push global move to file-based operations

According to our research, the move to file-based operations was the second-ranked trend in the broadcast industry in 2010. To better understand the importance of this trend, we asked a global sample of broadcast professionals to tell us why the move to file-based operations is so important to them. Reasons cited include the increase of speed and efficiency in the production process; multiplatform content distribution and monetization; reduced headcount and, therefore, cost; the advantage of lower-cost and generic IT technology; to deliver more channels and services without significantly increasing cost; and the elimination of errors.

