Comcast Upgrades with Fujinon



The Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic studio recently obtained a bevy of high definition production equipment from Fujinon. The facility is now equipped with a combination of Fujinon ZA17X7.6BERM 2/3-inch HD lenses and Fujinon MS-11D manual focus/servo zoom rear control kits paired to four Sony HXC-100K HD cameras.



An ENG-style HD lens with 17x zoom and 2x extender, the ZA 17X7.6BERM employs a DigiPower digital servo control for improved accuracy. The built-in QuickZoom feature allows for rapid zooming to a telephoto position with the push of a button, and an instant return to the original setting when the button is released.



Broadcast and multimedia systems integrator Communications Engineering Inc. was brought in to expedite the upgrade in time for the beginning of several collegiate and professional sports seasons.



The facility in downtown Bethesda, Md. broadcasts over 500 live sporting events, as well as news, analysis and other programming to more than 4.7 million homes every year. Their viewing region encompasses Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., and parts of West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware.



