Comcast to Carry ESPN 3D



Comcast, the nation’s largest cable operator, will carry ESPN 3D when it launches on June 11. Comcast joins DirecTV as the only two pay-TV operators to offer the first dedicated 3D channel in the United States.



ESPN will mark the launch of the channel with 3D coverage of the first 2010 FIFA World Cup match featuring South Africa and Mexico, (ESPN 3D will feature up to 25 matches throughout the World Cup). Comcast is the first cable affiliate to sign on to distribute ESPN’s new network, which will offer nearly 100 events from the NBA, college basketball and football, as well as the ESPN-sponsored X Games, in its first year. In addition, Comcast and ESPN will provide customers access to select ESPN 3D events on VOD. Comcast did not provide details on which of its affiliates will carry ESPN 3D.



“ESPN was a pioneer in HD, and continues to move the industry forward with the first 3D sports network,” said Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO, Comcast Corporation. “We delivered the first live national 3D sports event to consumers homes earlier this year with the Masters Tournament and believe that 3D sports will drive the adoption of this technology and continue to revolutionize how we deliver entertainment.”



