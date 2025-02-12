Comcast Reports Low Latency for Xfinity X1 Super Bowl 4K Feed

Comcast achieved a low latency of only 14 seconds for its first ever Enhanced 4K feed of the Superbowl

After news earlier this week from Phenix showing that streaming feeds for many major streaming platforms were 60 seconds or more behind the real-time action of this year’s Super Bowl, Comcast has weighed in with some new data.

Comcast reported that its Xfinity X1 Enhanced 4K feed (with Dolby Atmos and Vision) was the fastest feed for any streaming provider and that the feed was only 14 seconds behind the live action.

That data showed that if you wanted the fasted feed with the least lag, the over-the-air Fox broadcast was your best bet (11.5 second lag), followed by Xfinity XI Enhanced 4K feed (14 second latency). Fox’s Tubi was a reasonably close third with 17 seconds latency. It also offered a 4K picture.

But the other streaming services carrying the Super Bowl had exponentially higher latency and lag times. According to Comcast, vMVPDs (including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and Directv Stream) were between 28.5 and 56 seconds behind live. Comcast did not provide a breakdown of those different streamers.

Phenix, however, provided the following graphic of its results using different methods :

(Image credit: Phenix)

