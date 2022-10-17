Comcast to Launch 2 Gbps Tier in Northeast
Comcast is also boosting speeds to more than 20M Xfinity Internet customers nationwide
PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has announced plans to boost internet speeds this week for more than 20 million Xfinity households across the country.
The announcement comes on the heels of Comcast’s launch of the nation’s largest- and fastest-ever multi-gig deployment that will reach more than 50 million homes and businesses with 2 Gbps speeds before the end of 2025.
“The number of devices connected in Xfinity households has skyrocketed 12X since 2018, and the need for fast, reliable, and secure Internet will continue to grow,” said Bill Connors, president of Xfinity, Comcast Cable. “That’s why today, Xfinity is increasing speeds for most of our customers across the country.”
Beginning this week, new and existing customers will be able to take advantage of the following upgraded speeds to the companies various tiers nationwide:
- Performance Starter/Connect is increasing from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps
- Performance/Connect More from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps
- Performance Pro/Fast from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps
- Blast/Superfast from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps
- Extreme Pro/Gigabit (formerly Ultrafast) from 900 Mbps to 1 Gbps
Separately, the company’s Northeast Division announced that it will launch a 2 Gbps tier in five major markets before the end of 2022. The 2 Gig tier will be made available in such markets as Baltimore, Boston, Hartford, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.
“Comcast continues to be ahead of customer demand,” said Kevin Casey, Comcast Northeast Division president. “Through advanced digital network innovation, we are again evolving our network to provide faster speeds for customers and are excited to begin rolling out a multi-gig speed tier to customers in the Northeast.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.