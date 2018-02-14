Comcast Business Backs NBC’s Super Bowl, Olympics Coverage

PHILADELPHIA—NBC Universal has been getting the support of its parent company Comcast this February for managing the broadcast and digital transports of all its broadcasts, most notably Super Bowl LII and the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Comcast Business’ next-generation, advanced network has been connected the NBC Universal’s broadcast facilities across the country, which enables the broadcast of the company’s 24/7 content. Comcast Business has also been integrated into 29 NBC and Telemundo-owned and operated stations, integrating broadcast and digital linear distributing, while also supporting the connectivity needed to uplink the NBC network to more than 200 affiliate stations.

The features of Comcast Business’ Metro Ethernet Services include a 10 Gigabit Diverse Wave infrastructure and 1G Diverse Ethernet Virtual Private Line connection. These offerings deliver a secure connection between sites that can be an alternative to traditional TDM private lines and older packet technologies like Frame Relay. EvPL enables users to bypass the public internet and securely transmit traffic over a private connection, backed by an SLA.

The Winter Olympics are currently underway and will continue to be broadcast through Feb. 25.