Coastal Television to Acquire Red River Broadcast

FARGO, N.D.— Red River Broadcast Co., LLC has announced that it has signed an asset purchase agreement with Coastal Television that will see Coastal acquire KVRR-TV in Fargo, N.D. and Red River’s TV station in Duluth, Minn., KQDS-TV.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Coastal Television operates ten TV stations in seven states; Alaska, Wyoming, New York, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Indiana.

“We think Coastal will be a good fit for carrying on the important work and commitment of our stations in our communities,“ Red River chief operating officer Kathy Lau said in a statement posted on the KVRR-TV website.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News, North Dakota News