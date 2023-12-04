Coastal Television to Acquire Red River Broadcast
Red River is selling KVRR-TV and KQDS-TV
FARGO, N.D.—Red River Broadcast Co., LLC has announced that it has signed an asset purchase agreement with Coastal Television that will see Coastal acquire KVRR-TV in Fargo, N.D. and Red River’s TV station in Duluth, Minn., KQDS-TV.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Coastal Television operates ten TV stations in seven states; Alaska, Wyoming, New York, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Indiana.
“We think Coastal will be a good fit for carrying on the important work and commitment of our stations in our communities,“ Red River chief operating officer Kathy Lau said in a statement posted on the KVRR-TV website.
The transaction is subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission.
Categories: Local News, Minnesota News, North Dakota News
