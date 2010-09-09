Clearwire introduces national 4G pay-as-you-go wireless broadband

Clearwire has introduced a pay-as-you-go wireless 4G mobile broadband service called Rover that starts at $5 per day, $20 per week (seven consecutive days) or $50 per month (30 consecutive days) for unlimited 4G Internet usage.

Sprint, Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Intel, Google and Bright House Networks are investors in Clearwire.

The Rover brand and service are owned by Clearwire. However, Comcast, Time Warner Cable and other wholesale partners are welcome to offer a pay-as-you-go service if they choose based on the service, said Clearwire.

Rover is available in all of Clearwire’s 49 4G markets across the United States, online at rover.com, at Clearwire’s retail outlets, Best Buy stores and select independent wireless dealers in Houston and St. Louis.

The Rover service “is designed for digitally addicted youth who refuse to settle for long-term contracts, overpriced Internet service or speeds slower than what they’ve become accustomed to at home,” Clearwire said in its announcement.

For the service, Clearwire provides the Rover Puck, a portable WiFi hotspot that lets users share broadband access with up to eight devices. The Rover Puck provides download speeds of 3Mb/s-6Mb/s. The service also is available through the Rover Stick, a 4G USB modem that connects any notebook, laptop or desktop.

There’s a 14-day “no-hassle return policy” for any device purchases made on rover.com or in Clearwire’s stores. Clearwire’s 4G network currently is available in areas of the United States where approximately 56 million people live. The company had 1.7 million total subscribers as of June 30.