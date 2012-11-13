Clearleap Powers Scripps’ Content Expansion for Multiscreen and VOD

DULUTH, GA. – Clearleap, a provider of IP-based multiscreen video solutions for the television industry, has launched a service with Scripps Networks Interactive to prepare archived and current TV programs for distribution to TV Everywhere and video-on-demand platforms. The current on-demand versions comply with the requirements for the Nielsen C3 ratings and are ready for multiscreen viewing more quickly than was previously possible.



Clearleap’s software will manage and distribute content for the Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, Cooking Channel and DIY Network. Scripps will also utilize Clearleap’s all-IP terrestrial publishing and distribution network to send content to its traditional and online video affiliates. Clearleap’s services include IP-video processing, management and distribution, enabling a more efficient path to multiscreen video for content owners and service providers.



“Clearleap’s software platform gives us an efficient, economical way to increase significantly the volume of content distributed to wireless devices, PCs and the home television, while gaining valuable commercial ratings points for viewing on all the platforms that Nielsen measures,” said Tamara Franklin, senior vice president of affiliate operations and new media distribution.



The software captures live telecasts directly from Scripps’ Knoxville, Tenn., broadcast center, and Clearleap then processes the programs for viewing in multiple formats, preserving the original viewing experience, including the commercial pods, which are watermarked to capture ratings data generated during the 75-hour window after shows are first telecast, wherever the shows are viewed.



“With our IP-based software platform, we can process the video and data and get it in front of viewers fast and accurately,” said Braxton Jarratt, CEO of Clearleap. “Consumers are using an increasing number of devices to watch TV, so programmers need to provide more content to more destinations with increased customization.



