Clear-Com relocates up the road

Voice communication systems provider Clear-Com has relocated its UK headquarters down the road to provide staff and customers with better accommodations and a more advanced technical and administrative infrastructure.

Clear-Com said that not only will the new location accommodate more personnel, but also it is fully equipped with the resources needed to further Clear-Com’s continued innovation of advanced intercom technologies and to significantly expand product testing and “real-world” simulation capabilities. Additionally, the new office floor plan is said to promote greater collaboration efforts among the engineering, testing, product management, sales and technical support teams.

A company renown for its legacy of intercom innovations and communications solutions, Clear-Com offers advanced intercom technologies, including analog and digital network partyline, digital matrix, wireless and intercom-over-IP systems for critical communications applications in the broadcast markets.

The new office is located at 2000 Beach Drive, Cambridge.