Clear-Com Introduces CC-300 and CC-400 Headsets



ALAMEDA, CALIF.: Clear-Com has introduced the latest additions to its line of professional headsets, the CC-300 and CC-400.



The CC-300 and CC-400 offer extra comfort, better performance and more flexibility for long hours of use in military, aerospace and government applications, the company says. These headsets are compatible with Clear-Com’s wide range of wired and wireless intercom communication systems.



The new Clear-Com CC-300 single-ear headset and CC-400 double-ear headset were designed to reduce fatigue and accommodate individual preferences by offering a clear and comfortable audio experience.



The CC-300 and CC-400 headsets’ microphone booms can be rotated 300 degrees, allowing the microphone to be worn on the right or left side of the head. Users can also make the headsets larger or smaller by using the slide adjustments on either side of the headband. In addition, the enclosed headphones have comfortable padding and a slight rotation to provide a better fit for users.



The CC-300 and CC-400 headsets are equipped with hyper-cardioid dynamic microphones and high ambient noise attenuation circumaural headphones that deliver balanced audio performance to the user. The acoustic isolation capability significantly reduces external background noise and with a clear audio profile, including up to 20 kHz frequency response, the new headsets are made for professionals who require high quality sound. Better audio results in faster and more accurate communications with less operator fatigue.



The CC-300 and CC-400 headset microphones can be turned on and off by moving the microphone boom. Raising the boom to forehead level mutes the mic and lowering it un-mutes it, allowing a side conversation without having to access the intercom panel controls.



Interchangeable cabling is another benefit of the CC-300 and CC-400 headsets. Both headsets come with a standard four-pin female connector, but users can easily change the cable and connector at the base of the headset by using a Phillips screwdriver in order to accommodate different connector types. The same process can be used to repair and replace a damaged cable in the field.



“Professional users need a headset that they can slip on and immediately feel the difference in fit and performance,” said Stephen Sandford, product manager, Clear-Com. “The Clear-Com CC-300 and CC-400 deliver by providing long-lasting comfort and high-quality audio, and can be used in conjunction with virtually all of our intercom solutions.”



-- Systems Contractor News



