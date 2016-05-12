Cinegy Air Pro for Sale on AWS Marketplace

MUNICH—The first step in what the company is calling its “Cinegy as a Service” initiative, Cinergy has announced that its Air Pro platform will now be available on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace. Cinegy plans to move all of its software technology to the AWS Marketplace over time.

Cinegy Air Pro is a real-time playout server with multi-channel broadcast automation software for SD and HD playout. It also provides EAS, Nielsen watermarking and built-in channel branding to control multiple channels that air identical content but need regionalized commercials and branding. The ability to mix codecs, resolutions and aspect ratios in a single playlist are also available. Air Pro software is hosted on AWS by using GPU interfaces.

The “Cinegy as a Service” initiative requires no upfront investment, according to the company. Registration is handled through the AWS Marketplace.