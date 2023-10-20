Chyron To Highlight Latest Innovations For News, Sports, Cloud At NAB Show New York

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron will highlight recent innovation for news, sports and cloud production at NAB Show New York, Oct. 24-26, at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

The company will feature advances in data visualization, new AI-enabled task automatization and live production workflows leveraging the cloud.

"Through ongoing product and feature development, we're working to deliver functionality that supports users today and facilitates their shift toward ever more efficient, flexible and scalable operations going forward," said Mathieu Yerle, senior vice president of strategy. "One example, and an exciting element of the Chyron booth at NAB Show New York, is the holistic CAMIO workflow, which delivers on the promise of total newsroom-to-air efficiency by driving not only CG graphics but also video walls, virtual sets, augmented reality graphics, weather segments and more in a streamlined and harmonious workflow."

Chyron also will highlight live production workflows for sports based on its cloud-native, all-in-one production Chyron LIVE.

Highlights will include:

The latest version of CAMIO, the company's MOS-driven graphics asset management platform, which now integrates with Seven Mountains DiNA, a fully cloud-based NRCS with an on-premises gateway. CAMIO is NRCS-agnostic, integrating with all major NRCS including Avid iNews, AP ENPS, Dalet Galaxy, Octopus Newsroom, and others.

The robust new data-management capabilities within the recently released PRIME 4.8 accelerate graphics design, data integration and playout for sports production workflows. It also will feature new features within PAINT to enhance illustrated replay and add depth to live commentary.

Chyron LIVE cloud-native live production application with new security features in LIVE 1.5, including protocol encryption and data backup. Other new features elevate Chyron LIVE's handling of clips, intuitive audio commentary through the LIVE UI, and a more scalable and responsive user experience.

See Chyron at NAB Show New York booth 443.