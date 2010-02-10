Chyron platform creates graphics for stereo 3-D rugby match

Chyron’s HyperX3 graphic system provided 3-D stereoscopic graphics for the live broadcast of the Six Nations rugby match of England vs. Wales Feb. 6. Chyron partnered with 3-D specialist Inition, SIS Live and Wurmsers for the event. The broadcast from Twickenham Stadium was seen in more than 40 3-D-equipped cinemas around the UK.

Sports graphics specialist Wurmsers used Chyron’s HyperX3 graphics system with Lyric PRO — which has the benefit of 3-D stereoscopic tools as a standard feature — to create bespoke stereoscopic graphics for the game. The support of Chyron's Creative Services department was instrumental in helping with the 3-D graphic design to ensure the viewer saw and felt the 3-D experience.