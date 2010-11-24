China's BesTV goes with Dolby Digital Plus

BesTV, the Chinese HD IPTV live and VOD service provider, is using Dolby Laboratories’ Dolby Digital Plus technology to deliver home theater-quality multichannel audio in Guangdong, with plans to do so in other areas of China in the future. The rich, multichannel audio enabled by Dolby Digital Plus is a high-quality complement to BesTV's extensive choice of entertainment and playback features, such as pause, fast forward and rewind.

Dolby Digital Plus extends the capabilities of Dolby Digital, optimizing sound quality and efficiency for a compelling audio experience. It enables lower bit rates, support for up to 7.1 channels and advanced services including bit stream mixing. It is equally at home working media delivery for terrestrial TV, IPTV, cable and direct broadcast satellite. In China, Dolby has been committed to its implementation licensing programs for local encoder, chipset and set-top box manufacturers. As of October 2010, 30 system licensees are participating in the Dolby Digital Plus broadcast licensing program in China.