China Central Television equips foreign correspondents with laptop ENG technology

State-run TV broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) has begun equipping its foreign journalists with Grass Valley EDIUS laptop edit stations as part of an upgrade to its electronic newsgathering activities.

The new PC-based laptop systems will allow CCTV’s foreign journalists to take advantage of a native file-based workflow in the field that will bring news to air faster and more efficiently than previously possible.



Headquartered in Beijing, CCTV has ordered 70 EDIUS laptop edit stations and will begin distributing them to correspondents immediately. With its HQ codec, the EDIUS laptop edit station offers journalists and producers in the field the ability to perform real-time, mixed-format editing as well as real-time conversion of different resolutions, frame rates and aspect ratios.



Each EDIUS laptop edit station is designed to support real-time editing of all popular HD and SD formats, including HQ, DV, DVCAM, HDV, DVCPRO, MPEG-2 and uncompressed video while also supporting file-based formats, such as JPEG 2000, P2, VariCam, XDCAM and GFCAM. It also provides real-time effects, keyers, transitions and titles with new GPU FX GPU-accelerated 3D transitions.

