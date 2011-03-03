Chernock to address future of TV, non-real-time delivery at NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference

Richard Chernock, CTO of Triveni Digital, will present a pair of sessions of keen interest to broadcasters at the Broadcast Engineering Conference during the 2011 NAB Show.

Chernock will speak Sunday, April 10, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Room S219) about non-real-time delivery of broadcast services during "The Future of Television Broadcasting" session. At 3:30 p.m. the same day, during the "Implementing Mobile TV" session also in Room S219, he will present on considerations for adding mobile DTV to a broadcast station.

"Television viewers are increasingly becoming accustomed to being able to access media content whenever they want,” Chernock said. “In the face of surging demand, broadcasters can employ the launch of mobile DTV and the shift toward non-real-time delivery of content to make the most of their video assets."

Chernock’s first presentation will provide an overview of non-real-time services; review several use cases; explain the underlying technology/standard; and explore some of the considerations for adding non-real-time capabilities to a DTV broadcast system.

His second presentation will summarize known considerations to be factored when adding mobile DTV to broadcast operations. He also will discuss less-than-obvious considerations, including workflow, content considerations, provision of interactive services and service protection.

Chernock has held many leadership roles in ATSC and SCTE, contributing to the creation of standards and practices for DTV, metadata and monitoring. He currently serves as chairman of the ATSC Technology and Standards Group (TSG), chairman of the non-real-time services and mobile/handheld management layer activities within ATSC, and chairman of other ad hoc ATSC committees working on metadata and transport issues. Chernock also participates in the SCTE's hybrid management sublayer activities.

The 65th Broadcast Engineering Conference will be held April 9-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

