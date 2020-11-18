Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Returning to Broadcast

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Christmas comes early to the Charlie Brown fans that were ticked when it was announced that the classic “Peanuts” holiday specials would not appear on broadcast for the first time in more than 50 years, as Apple has agreed for “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to air on PBS and PBS Kids.

In October, Apple announced the Charlie Brown holiday classics would skip broadcasting and be available exclusively on Apple TV+, just ahead of Halloween when “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” usually airs. Even though Apple said that they would make the specials available for free on Apple TV+ for a limited window, people were upset by the news and an online petition was created to bring the annual tradition back to broadcast.

While it’s too late for the Great Pumpkin to show up, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is scheduled to air ad-free on PBS and PBS Kids on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. local time/6:30 p.m. CT, while “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. local time/6:30 p.m. CT.

Apple TV+ will still stream the “Peanuts” specials, including making them available for free for a limited time. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is available starting today, Nov. 18, and will be available for all interested viewers for free from Nov. 25-27. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will begin streaming on Dec. 4 and available for free from Dec. 11-13.

Apple did not specify in its official announcement if this is a one-year deal or if the PBS broadcasts will occur annually.