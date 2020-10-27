Online Petition to Bring Charlie Brown Back to Broadcast Gains Steam

Fans of vintage broadcasts of the Charlie Brown holiday specials have created an online petition to restore the programs to network TV.

The campaign is in response to last week’s news that, for the first time in nearly 50 years, “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” would not be airing on broadcast TV but instead only on Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV is making it available for free to anyone accessing the Apple TV Plus streaming service, Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Likewise, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will post on Apple TV Plus Nov. 18, and will be available for free streaming, Nov. 25-27 and “A Charlie Brown Christmas" will be available on the service starting Dec. 4, with a free window Dec. 11-13.

Two years ago, DHX Media, a subsidiary of Peanuts Worldwide, signed a content deal with Apple TV that included rights to new Peanuts programs. Recently Apple signed a deal with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelsen Film Productions to bring the Charlie Brown holiday specials.

The petition was started by Peanuts fan Michael Nebbia, who said about the move:

“Obviously we can't let this stand. We can not let Apple take the football away from us like Lucy always does to Charlie Brown! It's time for us Peanuts fans to stand up to Apple and Wildbrain Studios (current owners of Peanuts) and show them they're making a mistake. With this petition, we are making a statement—the statement that #AppleHatesTradition and that the tradition of watching the Peanuts holiday specials should be renewed as soon as possible!”

Click here to view the petition.