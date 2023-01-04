CES 2023: Samsung Unveils New Neo QLED, MICRO LED and OLED TVs

LAS VEGAS—Samsung has announced its lineup of TVs for the 2023 CES, Jan. 5-8, including new displays in its Neo QLED, MICRO LED and Samsung OLED series and focusing on enhanced connectivity and personalized consumer experiences enabled by “a seamless multi-device integration across its entire ecosystem through its smart home platform SmartThings,” the company said.

“In 2023, we are pushing boundaries of innovation to offer consumers more than just premium picture quality, but a holistic, premium device experience tailored to what they need and want out of their connected home,” said Cheolgi Kim, EVP of Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics. “With SmartThings, our advanced technology is seamless and intuitive, making life more sustainable, accessible and enjoyable everyday.”

TVs and Gaming

Samsung’s latest suite of Neo QLED 8K and 4K televisions use Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling, enabling features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro for a three-dimensional, lifelike picture, according to the company.

A new feature for the Neo QLEDs this year is “Auto HDR Remastering,” which uses AI deep learning technology to analyze and apply real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) effects on Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content on a scene-by-scene basis, making SDR content brighter and livelier for absolute immersion, the company said.

In addition, SmartThings users no longer need to purchase a separate SmartThings dongle to connect and control Zigbee and Thread devices. In 2023, the SmartThings Zigbee & Matter Thread One-Chip Module will be directly built into Samsung products and will automatically syncs devices for easier control of not just Samsung devices, but also third-party appliances and IoT devices.

Other new features include the “Chat Together” live chat group; “ConnecTime,” which makes it easier to take video calls from connected devices, and 3D Map View, designed to let users conveniently control and monitor connected devices and giving users a “bird's eye” view of their home and all of their SmartThings devices at a glance.

The 2023 MICRO LED lineup offers new models ranging from 50- to 140-inches that can be expanded or reduced at will due to its modular nature. Samsung’s 2023 OLED lineup is now available in 55-, 65- and the new ultra-large 77-inch models. The OLEDs use Quantum Dot technology that was developed for Samsung’s Neo QLEDs as well as Neural Quantum Processors to retain OLED technology’s core strengths, while simultaneously improving limitations in its brightness and color representation.

The expanded lineup comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and all of Samsung’s smart features, including Samsung Gaming Hub. And for the first time on an OLED TV, Samsung OLEDs come with AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro certification.

Also new is “The Premiere 8K,” an 8K iteration of Samsung’s ultra-short throw laser projector lineup, with support for a maximum screen size of 150-inches. Samsung’s “The Freestyle” now comes with the company’s Smart EDGE Blending, which allows users to use two of the devices and watch content in a 21:9 configuration with no manual lining up or adjusting. The 2023 Freestyle will also support Samsung Gaming Hub.

Introduced in 2022, Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which gives gamers unlimited access to thousands of games from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna and Utomik with no downloads, storage limits or consoles required, now includes GameBar 3.0 with MiniMap Sharing which enables players to see minimaps of their games at a glance on any display and Virtual Aim Point designed for first-person shooters (FPS), which allows players to view more noticeable crosshairs in any game. .

Sustainability

Targeting sustainability, Samsung says that starting with its 2023 lineup, the company will replace 20% of the bracket parts used for the SolarCell Remote with recycled ocean-bound plastic. In addition, the main parts of the power board now use recycled aluminum cans and copper, replacing approximately 12% of the original materials used, the company said. Samsung says it has also designed a light-weight injection mold that requires fewer materials, with a structure that can be repurposed, bringing down the overall energy consumption and raw materials needed for production.

Through SmartThings, Samsung’s 2023 TVs now support AI Energy Saving Mode. SmartThings Energy Service on TVs helps reduce carbon footprint of connected devices with simple changes, such as automatic switches to energy saving mode on specific devices when not in use.

Audio

On the audio side, in addition to the flagship soundbar, HW-Q990C, with 11.1.4 channel sound supporting Dolby Atmos, a new ultra-slim HW-S800B offers powerful immersive sound in Dolby Atmos from a 3.1.2 channel device that is just 40mm tall and 38mm deep, Samsung said. Also new is “Q-Symphony,” which uses Samsung’s Neural Processing Unit to analyze audio signals and process each sound for more detail.