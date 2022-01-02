CES 2022 Will End 1 Day Early

ARLINGTON, Va.—Amid rising COVID-19 cases and withdrawals by some major companies in late December, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that CES 2022 will be going ahead but will be closing one day early, with the in-person event taking place in Las Vegas on January 5-7, 2022.

The step was taken as an safety measure to strengthen the health protocols that have been put in place for CES, the CTA said.

The organizers announced that more than 2200 exhibitors are confirmed to exhibit in person at CES 2022. Despite some notable dropouts in recent weeks, the CTA said that in the last two weeks, 143 additional companies have signed up to exhibit in person.

"As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants.”

Those that are unable to travel to Las Vegas for CES 2022 will be able join digitally, the CTA said. Digital registration will grant access to more than 40 live streamed conference sessions, keynotes, select Media Days press conferences and the ability to engage with exhibitors at CES.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be able to pick up a CES badge and access CES in-person in Las Vegas and everyone must wear a mask during the show, the CTA said.