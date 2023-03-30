Centennial NAB Show Attracts 24 British Companies

LAS VEGAS—In the runup to the Centennial NAB Show in April, a group of 24 leading British companies have grouped together to bring the British media technology to the show floor. The main UK Pavilion is located in the North Hall (N2972, N2975 and N2967A) with individual companies in West and Central Hall.

Together, these companies span the complete spectrum of modern media technology; individually they are exhibiting at NAB to maximize their sales opportunities in the US and worldwide, the companies reported.

The UK Pavilion is once again managed by Tradefair. By providing all the services needed to build and manage the companies’ presence at NAB, this allows the businesses themselves to focus on presenting themselves and their innovative technologies to the huge numbers of visitors expected through the doors of NAB 2023, Tradefair reported.

“We saw last year that there is a tremendous appetite to get back to face-to-face exhibitions and the strong personal contacts that make this such a strong, vibrant business,” said Mark Birchall, managing director of Tradefair. “With the range of cutting-edge technologies on show from our 24 participants, NAB 2023 is set to be our most successful joint venture yet.”

Companies in attendance include: