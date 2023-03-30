Centennial NAB Show Attracts 24 British Companies
The main U.K. Pavilion is located in the North Hall
LAS VEGAS—In the runup to the Centennial NAB Show in April, a group of 24 leading British companies have grouped together to bring the British media technology to the show floor. The main UK Pavilion is located in the North Hall (N2972, N2975 and N2967A) with individual companies in West and Central Hall.
Together, these companies span the complete spectrum of modern media technology; individually they are exhibiting at NAB to maximize their sales opportunities in the US and worldwide, the companies reported.
The UK Pavilion is once again managed by Tradefair. By providing all the services needed to build and manage the companies’ presence at NAB, this allows the businesses themselves to focus on presenting themselves and their innovative technologies to the huge numbers of visitors expected through the doors of NAB 2023, Tradefair reported.
“We saw last year that there is a tremendous appetite to get back to face-to-face exhibitions and the strong personal contacts that make this such a strong, vibrant business,” said Mark Birchall, managing director of Tradefair. “With the range of cutting-edge technologies on show from our 24 participants, NAB 2023 is set to be our most successful joint venture yet.”
Companies in attendance include:
- Aqua Broadcast is a young company with an exciting range of audio and video processing technologies.
- Blue Lucy offers a unique, innovative and cost-efficient approach to streamlining production and delivery workflows through automation.
- Christy Media Solutions is a staff recruitment business specializing in media and entertainment, with a global reach.
- coralbay.tv draws on the experience and knowledge of some of the most distinguished names in playout automation to deliver cloud-native, microservices based automation systems.
- CUBE Studio is a full-service virtual production facility, at NAB to underline the powerful advantages of the UK production sector.
- Disk Archive offers a unique approach to highly resilient, large-scale archiving.
- Dizplai makes it easy to add realtime audience engagement and interactivity to life news, sports and entertainment.
- Emotion Systems provides a uniquely powerful set of tools for audio loudness monitoring, control and repair.
- GB Labs will showcase its range of intelligent, fast and flexible shared storage solutions and powerful toolset.
- Grabyo is demonstrating its comprehensive cloud production platform, with switcher, multiviewers, audio mixer and replay all accessible through a simple browser.
- Hitomi Broadcast is the global leader in precision measurement of circuit latency and lip-sync, avoiding distracting errors without guesswork.
- Imagen is a cloud-native, enterprise-scaled media asset management system designed for power and simplicity.
- Object Matrix offers on premises, cloud and hybrid storage designed to bridge the gap between creatives and content with the highest levels of content protection and operational efficiency. Open Broadcast Systems develops a broad range of software for audio and video transport, running on off-the-shelf IT equipment.
- Ortana Media Group is showing Cubix, its modular, scalable hybrid asset management, automation and orchestration platform.
- PAG is widely recognised as a leader in battery technology, and at NAB will be showing how its latest developments make significant advances in sustainability.
- QScan automates quality control to ensure that every video file meets all professional standards.
- Quicklink is building on its remote guest applications with an AI solution for virtual, in person and hybrid events.
- RT Software is also enhancing its products with AI, this time in the field of live graphics for news, sports and channel branding.
- Speechmatics is a remarkably powerful, AI-enhanced speech to text tool covering nearly every native language.
- Starfish Technologies delivers highly cost-effective and operationally efficient transport stream processing, such as for advertising insertion and localization.
- Tellyo is showcasing the latest version of Stream Studio, its green, efficient and cost-effective technology for live production in the cloud.
- Trint draws upon 30 years of broadcast journalism to create an AI solution to quickly craft narratives from transcribed content.
- Videosys Broadcast brings 40 years’ experience in the development of radio cameras for broadcast and movie applications.
