CEITON’s Web Workflow PPS enables efficient production for AETN

AETN International, a division of A&E Television Networks, has installed CEITON technologies’ Web Workflow PPS system across AETN International’s distribution businesses. The CEITON system will enable greater efficiencies in assigning, executing and monitoring workflows for AETN International as it services its international channel and content sales clients.



AETN International has implemented CEITON’s Web Workflow PPS Version 4 to manage two core workflows: content fulfillment and shipping/delivery. The CEITON workflow engine integrates with AETN’s international database and the AETN asset library system to create a single system to process and track orders from the time that they are placed to the moment that they are received by clients.