CBS Television City upgrades routing with Utah

CBS Television City in Los Angeles has installed a Utah Scientific UTAH-400/XL HD routing switcher along with associated control panels and software. The digital router replaces five legacy routers, supports an infrastructure expansion and rationalizes a complex system built piece by piece over 30 years.

The UTAH-400/XL HD router, housed in a 1056 x 1056 frame, was loaded with 528 inputs and 528 outputs when it was installed. Rounding out the purchase was Utah Scientific SC-4 control software and an MC-4000 two-channel master control system with an MCP-2020 control panel. The Utah Scientific master control system is used to insert graphics and lower-thirds into the network feed from New York, which is then returned for distribution to CBS affiliates nationwide.