CBS Television City upgrades routing with Utah
CBS Television City in Los Angeles has installed a Utah Scientific UTAH-400/XL HD routing switcher along with associated control panels and software. The digital router replaces five legacy routers, supports an infrastructure expansion and rationalizes a complex system built piece by piece over 30 years.
The UTAH-400/XL HD router, housed in a 1056 x 1056 frame, was loaded with 528 inputs and 528 outputs when it was installed. Rounding out the purchase was Utah Scientific SC-4 control software and an MC-4000 two-channel master control system with an MCP-2020 control panel. The Utah Scientific master control system is used to insert graphics and lower-thirds into the network feed from New York, which is then returned for distribution to CBS affiliates nationwide.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox