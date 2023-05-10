CBS Research: America's Most-Watched Network for 2022-2023 Season Will Be CBS

NEW YORK—Paramount Global’s CBS research department has issued projections showing that CBS will finish the 2022-2023 season as "America's Most-Watched Network" in primetime for the 15th consecutive season.

This ties broadcast television's longest winning streak on record, also held by CBS from 1955-1970, and will be CBS' 20th win in the last 21 years.

The Network has also been #1 in daytime for 37 straight years, #1 in late night for six consecutive years and is #1 among African American viewers, the network reported.

CBS also reported that its winning season featured the #1 broadcast series/drama (“NCIS”), the top broadcast new series/drama (“Fire Country”), top comedy (“Young Sheldon”), top news program (“60 Minutes”) and 14 of the top 20 primetime series.

The Network is currently averaging 5.97 million viewers, +582,000 ahead of second place NBC (versus 5.39m), third place ABC (4.09m) and FOX (4.63m). All numbers are according to Nielsen most current ratings through Sunday, April 30.

In addition, CBS reported that it is the #1 broadcast network in primetime among African American viewers with eight of the top 10 most-watched series, two of the top three dramas and the top two comedies.