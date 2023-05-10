CBS Research: America's Most-Watched Network for 2022-2023 Season Will Be CBS
CBS will be the most watched network in primetime for 15th consecutive year
NEW YORK—Paramount Global’s CBS research department has issued projections showing that CBS will finish the 2022-2023 season as "America's Most-Watched Network" in primetime for the 15th consecutive season.
This ties broadcast television's longest winning streak on record, also held by CBS from 1955-1970, and will be CBS' 20th win in the last 21 years.
The Network has also been #1 in daytime for 37 straight years, #1 in late night for six consecutive years and is #1 among African American viewers, the network reported.
CBS also reported that its winning season featured the #1 broadcast series/drama (“NCIS”), the top broadcast new series/drama (“Fire Country”), top comedy (“Young Sheldon”), top news program (“60 Minutes”) and 14 of the top 20 primetime series.
The Network is currently averaging 5.97 million viewers, +582,000 ahead of second place NBC (versus 5.39m), third place ABC (4.09m) and FOX (4.63m). All numbers are according to Nielsen most current ratings through Sunday, April 30.
In addition, CBS reported that it is the #1 broadcast network in primetime among African American viewers with eight of the top 10 most-watched series, two of the top three dramas and the top two comedies.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.