CBS Invests in Syncbak

NEW YORK -- CBS Corp. announced that it made a strategic minority investment in Syncbak, its mobile DTV partner. Using location-based authentication technology, Syncbak enables local television stations to stream their signal to in-market consumers.



CBS said it expects to work closely with its owned and affiliated television stations as well as advertisers, rights holders, cable, satellite and telco partners in the coming months and years as Syncbak becomes fully activated and deployed. At the same time, Syncbak will continue to offer its platform to other broadcast networks and their station groups.



“We have admired and worked with Syncbak’s CEO Jack Perry since the mid-’90s,” said Martin D. Franks, executive vice president of Planning, Policy and Government Affairs for CBS Corp. “As an executive, he’s as knowledgeable about emerging technologies as he is about broadcasting. Over the last couple years, we have worked with Jack as he developed Syncbak’s very elegant technology platform, which presents several interesting opportunities for broadcast networks, their stations and affiliates. We look forward to collaborating with him as we move the initiative forward.”

Syncbak’s technology is currently being tested by more than 100 television stations in 70 markets across 31 broadcast groups representing all major networks, including CBS, ABC, FOX, NBC and The CW. Additional strategic investors of Syncbak include the National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Electronics Association.