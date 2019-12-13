CBS Announces Launch of CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS—Residents of Minneapolis are getting an early Christmas present from CBS, as the network is launching CBSN Minnesota, the latest of its local direct-to-consumer streaming news services.

CBSN Minnesota, which launched on local station WCCO, is the fifth CBSN local OTT news service CBS has made live, following in the footsteps of services in New York, Los ANgeles, Boston and San Francisco. CBS plans to have 13 CBSN services in major cities by early 2020, specifically Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Denver, Miami, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

Viewers can use CBSN Minnesota to access live streams of WCCO’s regularly scheduled newscasts and coverage of breaking news, as well as a library of local news content via on-demand viewing.

CBSN Minnesota is also available nationally through CBSN, on CBSNews.com, the CBS News app for mobile and connected TVs, as well as WCCO’s website and the CBS Local mobile app.