CBS All Access Reports 2.5 Million Subscribers

BEVERLY HILLS, CA.—CBS All Access has 2.5 million subscribers and its average viewer age is 43, the streaming network’s executives shared at the 2018 TCA summer press tour. It is shooting for 4 million subscribers in 2019, and 8 million in 2022.

Marc Debevoise, president and COO of CBS Interactive, divulged the figures. He welcomed Julie McNamara, executive VP of original content, to the stage. She spoke of several premieres.

One Dollar, a mystery that follows a dollar bill as it changes hands around town, comes out Aug. 30. Set in a small rust-belt town in post-recession America, the dollar bill connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder.

Tell Me a Story, fairy tales with a dark psychological twist, debuts Oct. 31. Kevin Williamson is executive producer. The show takes place, and is shot, in New York. “It’s a great place to shoot,” said Williamson. “It just looks amazing on camera.”

Star Trek: Discovery has a new season coming in early 2019, and Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone premieres after that.

CBS All Access announced a new Star Trek series the day before, bringing back Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard. CBS did not say when that one will start.

The streaming service costs $5.99 per month with commercials and $9.99 without. It turns four in October.

Other CBS All Access original series include The Good Fight, No Activity and Strange Angel.