CBC News Plans Fall Launch of Free Streaming News Channel

OTTAWA, Canada—As part of a new strategic plan to better serve audiences across Canada on both television and digital platforms, CBC News has announced plans to launch a new free ad supported streaming channel in the fall.

“The world of news media, TV and video journalism is changing rapidly. Yet the demand for trusted, quality journalism is unchanged. To reach audiences in new ways, we are making a strategic push into the world of streaming news with the launch of a FAST channel, while continuing to broaden and deepen the storytelling on our flagship program, `The National,'" said Susan Marjetti, general manager of news, current affairs and local, CBC.

The new free 24/7 ad-supported streaming (FAST) news channel for streaming, digital and connected TV platforms, will offer the best of CBC local, national and current affairs journalism, the Canadian public broadcaster said.

The new channel will complement the CBC News Network, which will continue to serve as Canada’s live and breaking subscription news channel on cable, satellite and CBC Gem.

CBC News also reported that its flagship television program “The National” will also serve as a core pillar of the new streaming channel, with acclaimed journalist Adrienne Arsenault named chief correspondent for CBC News. Adrienne will anchor The National Monday to Thursday, starting this fall.

“Adrienne’s many years in the field and her rich journalism experience make her uniquely positioned to take viewers of `The National' to the biggest stories shaping our world,” Brodie Fenlon, editor in chief, CBC News said. “Adrienne’s signature ‘take-me-there’ approach to storytelling and news writing resonates strongly with digital, on-demand audiences looking for quality current affairs and long-form content. Expect to see more of her on-the-ground reporting and anchoring from the field as Adrienne steps fully into the role of chief correspondent in the fall.”

Andrew Chang will play a central role on the new streaming channel, hosting a new daily show that will be the centerpiece of each weekday. The program will also be available on CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca, the CBC News app and YouTube. Chang will step away from The National in August to begin development on the program.

“Andrew’s new show, targeted at a new streaming audience, will capitalize on his strong news judgement and innate ability to engage people of all ages,” added Fenlon.

Ian Hanomansing has been named the new permanent host of "Cross Country Checkup" on CBC Radio and CBC News Network, and he will continue to host "The National" on Friday and Sunday. He will also host a new weekly interview series on "The National" in the fall, building on his growing and deepening connection with Canadians across the country and on all platforms, the CBC said.