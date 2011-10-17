Canon opens technology, support center to support Hollywood

Canon USA announced the opening of the Canon Hollywood Professional Technology and Support Center to better serve its film and television production clients.

The office, located on the historic Sunset Gower Studio lot at 6060 Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles, will provide a local site to foster support, research, service and training for the Hollywood entertainment industry.

Comprehensive product repair services for Canon professional products will be available in the new Hollywood facility starting in late 2011.