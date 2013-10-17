Canon launches S-Series full HD network cameras

Canon has launched four new full HD network cameras: the VB-S30D PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) Micro Dome full HD network camera, VB-S31D PT (pan-tilt) Micro Dome full HD network camera, VB-S800D Fixed Micro Dome full HD network camera and VB-S900F Micro Box Full HD network camera.

The new ultra-compact S-series network cameras have been designed for indoor environments that require sensitive monitoring of specific areas or items.

PoE (Power over Ethernet) and ONVIF (Open Network Video Interface Forum) Profile-S conformance allow system integrators easy installation of all four new full HD cameras.

With high-sensitivity CMOS sensors, large-apertures wide-angle lenses and dual DIGIC processors, the new S-series cameras combines of full HD resolution, detailed image quality, wide angle of view and excellent low-light performance.