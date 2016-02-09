Canon Has Sideline Presence at Super Bowl 50

MELVILLE, N.Y.—The Super Bowl 50 is one of the biggest events of the year, and Canon was there to help capture it. Canon lenses were used by both photographers and broadcasters. The event also saw the debut of Canon’s latest camera, the EOS-1D X Mark II.

EOS-1D X Mark II

According to a survey conducted by Canon, more than 70 percent of the photographers at Levi Stadium during Super Bowl 50 were using Canon EOS DSLR cameras and EF lenses.

In addition, sports photographers Peter Read Miller and Damian Strohmeyer used the new EOS-1D X Mark II during the game. This was the first public use of it since its Feb. 1 announcement, according to Canon.

Canon HD broadcast lenses were also used throughout the game’s broadcast.

Super Bowl 50 took place on Sunday, Feb. 7, in Santa Clara, Calif.