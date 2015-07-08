Canon Celebrates Production of 110 Million EF Lenses

MELVILLE, N.Y. – On June 22, Canon celebrated the production of its 110 millionth EF-series interchangeable lens for Canon EOS cameras. First produced in 1987, the current EF lens series lineup has 97 different models. According to Canon, the production of the company’s 110 millionth interchangeable lens sets a new world record for most ever produced.

Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L USM

Lucky number 110 million was an EF 11-24mm f/4L USM, which was launched this past February. The lens features a minimum focal length of 11mm for a wide angle view and uses Canon proprietary optical technologies to maintain image quality while correcting for aberrations that occur when shooting at the ultra-wide-angle end.

Canon is headquartered in Japan with U.S. offices in Melville, N.Y.