Camera Engineer Bill Vinten Dead at 95

RICHMOND, ENGLAND—Camera engineer Bill Vinten passed away on Nov. 8 at the age of 95. Vinten was the son of Vinten Company founder William Vinten, which would eventually become a part of the Vitec Group.

Vinten served as a camera engineer for the Royal Navy’s film production unit during World War II, and then later worked on feature films before joining the Vinten Company in the 1950s. Vinten helped design one of the first camera pedestals, the Vinten MK 3 Pan & Tilt, as well as other innovations. He retired from the Vinten Company in 1994.

“Bill’s incredible dedication to our business spanned a long life of service that continued well beyond retirement,” said Stephen Bird, CEO of the Vitec Group. “The Vinten name remains one of the most respected in the camera support industry with over 240,000 units in circulation. We are truly indebted to this remarkable and lovely man.”