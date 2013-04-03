Calrec to Showcase Console Networking at the 2013 NAB Show

Artemis Light



At this year’s NAB Show, Calrec will showcase its Hydra2 audio console’s ability to interact with third-party control and production automation equipment. To illustrate Hydra2's potential as a networking solution, Calrec will exhibit its equipment in a scenario resembling an actual production environment.



Demonstrating Calrec Serial Protocol will be a Ross switcher emulator with Ross Overdrive technology. This demonstration shows third-party control over a number of Calrec audio console settings such as fader position, PFL and cut control for paths on faders, routing to aux’s from faders, output level control for aux’s, routing to mains from faders, main output level/fader control, and LB/RB input switching for paths on faders.



Calrec will also demonstrate Artemis Light, which incorporates Bluefin2 high-density signal processing and Hydra2 networking technologies in the same compact scalable control surface. Artemis Light can be integrated with any Hydra2 network. Calrec will also showcase its Apollo audio console, which provides unsurpassed processing power and a control surface with displays, touch screens, and light-emitting knobs that detail function and status.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Calrec will be at booth C1746.



