Calrec Provides Summa Audio Consoles to Chabot College

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND—Students at Chabot College in California now have the chance to train on the same equipment that their local CBS affiliate does with the addition of the Calrec Summa audio console to the college’s TV Studio.

Esmeralada Bautista, a broadcast student at Chabot College, trains on the Calrec Summa audio console.

The Calrec Summa audio console offers a 17-inch multitouch screen with a straightforward interface. It also features Bluefin2 technology that provides a pool of 180 or 128 channel processing paths, eight groups, four mains, 16 auxes, 32 tracks, and a Hyrda2 router core.

Students use the console to produce educational programs that are broadcast over close-circuit TVs to classrooms across campus and over cable television.

Calrec Audio is a provider of audio mixers based in Hebden Bridge, England.