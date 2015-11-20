Calrec Audio Supplies Husson University Comm School

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND—Students in the New England School of Communications at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, now have the ability to get hands-on training with Calrec Audio’s Summa audio console.

Video Production and audio engineering students use the Summa in a studio environment to produce live newscasts and recorded public affairs show. NESCom expects to expand the use of the Summa console to connect with the school’s remote production truck. Both the video production and journalism departments will also utilize the Summa console.

Calrec Audio is based in Hebden Bridge, England, and focuses on audio mixing products for on-air and live production.