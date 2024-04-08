California to Provide $152M in Tax Credits for 12 TV Productions

HOLLYWOOD—The California Film Commission (CFC) has announced $152 million in tax credits for 12 television projects as a part of its Film and Television Tax Credit Program. The recipients include one relocating series, three recurring television series, and eight new television series.

CFC projections indicate that these 12 projects will spend an estimated $1.1 billion in California during their upcoming season, supporting in-state local businesses and employing 2,300 crew, 2,200 cast, and 50,000 background performers – the latter measured in days worked.

One of the tax credit recipients is Amazon MGM Studios’ “Fallout,” which is relocating from New York. Season 2 of “Fallout” is projected to contribute approximately $153 million in qualified expenditures and employ approximately 170 cast and crew, making it one of the relocating projects with the largest total qualified expenditures in the Film and Television Tax Credit Program’s history.

With the addition of “Fallout,” the Film and Television Tax Credit Program has now attracted a total of 33 relocating series from other states and nations since the program was launched in 2009.

The roster of new television series includes a wide range of projects from an iconic series franchise to captivating original content. Amazon MGM Studios’ “Untitled Task Force Series” will follow a secret task force of undercover agents, while 20th Television presents two highly anticipated projects by executive producer Ryan Murphy – “Dr. Odyssey” starring Joshua Jackson and “Grotesquerie” starring Niecy Nash.

Adding to the lineup is “NCIS: Origins” from CBS Studios, offering viewers a compelling look at the early career of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, with narration by franchise favorite Mark Harmon.

“We’ve had the immense privilege to create stories with the talented crews and individuals in California for years,” said ‘NCIS: Origins’ executive producers Mark Harmon, Sean Harmon, Gina Lucita Monreal, and David J. North. “With the support of the California Film Commission, we are thrilled to film ‘NCIS: Origins’ in Los Angeles, utilizing all of the fantastic resources, locations and most importantly, the talented people in this city we love and call home.”

Other new television series include two new projects by Warner Bros. Discovery – “Latitude” and “The Pitt” – and two new projects from Faith Media Distribution – “Blood Ties” and “Runaway Girl.”

In addition to the influx of new projects, the Tax Credit Program continues to support three recurring series, which are estimated to spend a combined $178 million in qualified expenditures and employ a total of 1,500 cast and crew.