California PBS Stations Launching At-Home Learning Programs

SAN FRANCISCO—With the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutting down schools, San Francisco and Southern California PBS stations KQED and KCET (PBS So Cal) have collaborated on broadcast and digital content that will serve as at-home educational resources for children, as well as support for teachers and parents.

KQED will begin broadcasting a California state standards-aligned educational TV schedule, created by PBS So Cal and the Los Angeles Unified School District. The schedule was developed to “bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to learning” for all students, regardless of internet or computer access, per KQED. The educational programming will run each weekday starting March 16 on KQED Plus .

KQED has also developed collections of free digital learning resources that can be used with the scheduled TV broadcasts or on their own. The resources—which include PBS LearningMedia collections, teacher training webinars and remote learning tools tips—are hosted on PBS LearningMedia .