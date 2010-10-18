California Channel Adds SGL Archive



Software Generation Ltd. (SGL) has announced that the California Channel has installed a new SGL archiving system to improve and speed up its offline workflow.



“The SGL archive integrates seamlessly with Avid’s Sundance automation and a SpectraLogic T120 tape library,” said Bob Olson, consulting engineer for the California Channel. “I researched this combination at NAB and found it to be the best fit for their requirements.”



The California Channel is a public service operation that’s entirely funded by California CATV operators. It provides complete coverage of the California Legislature and other forums dealing with public policy. Before the SGL system was installed, the operation’s excess video content was placed on standalone disk drives, which created problems in tracking and reloading content. The new system has ended this arrangement by providing easy offloading and restoration of content from and to the channel’s Omneon video server.



